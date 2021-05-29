MoU signed

LAHORE:US Consul General Catherine Rodriguez and Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) Vice-Chancellor Dr Arshad Ahmad signed an agreement that establishes a partnership between LUMS and the US Consulate General in Lahore to establish an American space named as [email protected] [email protected] will offer professional training and leadership development by Pakistani and American experts for patrons in entrepreneurship, innovation, inclusion, women’s studies, American studies and salon style conversations on topics of mutual interest.