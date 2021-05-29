close
Sat May 29, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 29, 2021

MoU signed

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 29, 2021

LAHORE:US Consul General Catherine Rodriguez and Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) Vice-Chancellor Dr Arshad Ahmad signed an agreement that establishes a partnership between LUMS and the US Consulate General in Lahore to establish an American space named as [email protected] [email protected] will offer professional training and leadership development by Pakistani and American experts for patrons in entrepreneurship, innovation, inclusion, women’s studies, American studies and salon style conversations on topics of mutual interest.

Latest News

More From Lahore