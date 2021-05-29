Unregistered shelter homes warned of action

Lahore:The Punjab Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) director general raided a private shelter home that was running an orphanage without registering with the CPWB which all shelter homes for children have to do after the amendment to Section 20-A of the Punjab Destitute and Neglected Children Act 2004.

Registration with CPWB is a must. The CPWB advertised in national dailies and through television on February 4, 2021 intimating all about the law. It had asked all such organisations to register themselves with the bureau within a month. Under Section 34 of the Act the violators are liable to get up to 5-year jail term and Rs100,000 fine. To monitor non-government shelter homes for children, the cabinet approved the rules of business in December 2020. The CPWB chairperson has said that the CPWB has started taking notice of such shelters which are not complying and have warned one such shelter on Raiwind Road to follow the rule. In a press release issued by CPWB, Chairperson Sarah Ahmad said, “If they don’t comply, the CPWB will issue legal notice, seal the facility and take the children into its custody.” She has asked all NGOs running shelter homes in the Punjab province to register with CPWB.