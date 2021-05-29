LWMC lifts 9,574 tons of waste in two days

LAHORE:On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab, Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) continued its cleanliness operation under ‘Khidmat Apki Dehleez Per’ on the second day. CEO LWMC said special cleanliness services were performed on Friday and several empty plots in various localities were cleared.

During these two days of sanitation week, LWMC lifted more than 9574 tons of solid waste from the city, he said adding the company was doing its best for the transformation of Lahore as one of the cleanest cities in the world by providing state of the art services to ensure sustainable, safe, clean and green environment. CEO LWMC said that workers are the asset of this organisation as they are working day and night to provide exemplary cleanliness services to the Lahorites on daily basis.