Pakistan Railways projects discussed

LAHORE:A meeting chaired by Railways Secretary and Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani discussed various importance projects of Pakistan Railways.

During the meeting held at Railways Headquarters, the participants reviewed in detail various projects including infrastructure and business. The meeting discussed the railway lands on which Railways Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani directed the chief project and planning officer to inquire about the pending projects regarding the lands, and issue show-cause notices to the officials concerned. The issue of maintenance and upgrade of 136-km track on Jacobabad, Celera Shahdadkot and Larkana sections was also reviewed.

The meeting was briefed by the project director concerned regarding rehabilitation and upgrade of Shorkot, Chak Jhumra, Sangla Hill, Wazirabad sections as well as Shahdara, Chak Jhumra, Shaheenabad, Sargodha, Malikwal and Lala Musa sections. In addition, better security of various major stations and purchase of various equipment for security to prevent terrorism were also discussed.