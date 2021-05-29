JI to give surprise in coming ‘free and fair’ polls: Sirajul Haq

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq has claimed his party would give surprise in the coming government and general polls if held in transparent and fair way.

The doomsday for those plundering public money and national resources has come close, he said while addressing a meeting of JI Punjab district office-bearers at Mansoora on Friday. He announced the JI would contest the coming polls on its own symbol and flag. He directed the workers to begin preparations and mobilize the people. He said the JI would give chance to new faces and clean candidates in the polls. He expressed strong hopes the people who were crushed under price hike and bad governance would repose their trust in JI in the next elections. He said the PTI broke all records of corruption and bad governance, failing in every single count of the economic sphere and backtracked every promise made by Prime Minister Imran Khan. Siraj issued directions that the meetings of central and provincial parliamentary boards be convened soon to finalise the candidates for the next elections. He said he believed the masses would reject the tested faces in next elections and provide opportunity to the JI to serve the country.

If voted to power, he vowed, the JI would bring about a real change and transform the country as dreamt by its founding fathers. Sirajul Haq issued directives for establishment of youth and women organisations at union council levels. The political and constituencies’ situation also came under discussion. JI Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch, Mian Aslam, Dr Farid Paracha, JI Secretary General Ameerul Azim and provincial Aameer also gave their input on it. Sirajul Haq said the three mainstream parties fooled the masses in every election and now the people were fed up with their politics of self-serving interests.