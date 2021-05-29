GCU makes training compulsory for newly-inducted faculty

LAHORE:Government College University (GCU) Lahore has made at least one-month training compulsory for the newly-inducted faculty for intermediate classes.

Under the University’s new induction policy, faculty would be hired one-month prior to the beginning of classes so that they could pass through the compulsory training programme which would not be limited to andragogy and communication skills and developing understanding about university procedures, course requirements, examination rules and lecture planning. GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said that the new faculty members would also be briefed about emotional intelligence, work ethics, best ways of interaction with students, ideal classroom environment and other related techniques. “The training will give the teachers the best possible start to their role,” he added.

Prof Zaidi also talked about the empowerment of the University’s Directorate of Intermediate Studies (DIS), saying that FA/FSc/ICom and graduate studies were altogether different. “So from now onwards, the DIS would manage the hiring of faculty independently which would help recruiting teachers most suitable for intermediate classes,” the VC said. However, Prof Zaidi said that relevant subject experts from the university’s academic departments would assist the DIS in the selection process. Previously, GCU academic departmental heads used to make a selection for intermediate students.

The university has also made the DIS responsible for monitoring and evaluation of teachers’ performance during the academic year.

The VC hoped that the new induction process would attract the best talent, integrate new teachers into the university’s culture and significantly improve the learning outcomes. “During the training, we will inform the teachers about the university’s expectations from them,” Prof Zaidi concluded.