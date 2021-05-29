Hot weather to prevail

LAHORE:Very hot and dry weather was witnessed in the City here Friday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that hot and dry weather was likely to prevail over most parts of the country while very hot and dry in central and lower plain areas. However, rain-thunderstorm was expected in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan. Due to extreme heat, dust storm/gusty winds were expected in plain areas in the afternoon. Friday's maximum temperature was recorded at Jacobabad where mercury reached 50°C while in Lahore, it was 42.3°C and minimum was 27.1°C.