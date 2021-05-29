close
Sat May 29, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 29, 2021

Teachers vaccination centre opens

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 29, 2021

LAHORE:A dedicated vaccination center for teachers and support staff of public and private schools was inaugurated in the provincial metropolis here on Friday. Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and Punjab School Education Minister Murad Raas inaugurated the vaccination centre set up at Government Pilot Secondary School, Wahdat Colony, here.

Latest News

More From Lahore