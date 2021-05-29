Teachers vaccination centre opens

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:A dedicated vaccination center for teachers and support staff of public and private schools was inaugurated in the provincial metropolis here on Friday. Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and Punjab School Education Minister Murad Raas inaugurated the vaccination centre set up at Government Pilot Secondary School, Wahdat Colony, here.