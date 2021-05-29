COVID-19 kills 26 more

LAHORE:Around 26 more patients died from COVID-19 while another 702 new cases were confirmed in Punjab province during the last 24 hours.

Of these 26 deaths, six deaths were reported from District Lahore alone, bringing the total number of COVID-related deaths to 4,050 in the provincial metropolis alone. According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Punjab on Friday, the death toll so far reached 9,925 in Punjab, while confirmed cases became 337,775 in the province.

Around 20,903 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours raising the number of total tests to 5,075,900 in the province while 307,716 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the province so far.

7,576 beds reserved: Secretary Specialised Healthcare Punjab Nabeel Ahmed Awan has said that 7,576 beds are reserved in all government hospitals for corona patients, out of which 5,592 beds are unoccupied. In a handout, the secretary said that 1,648 beds were reserved in government hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 1,216 beds were vacant so far. He added in view of the surging corona pandemic, the department had arranged 3,328 beds in Isolation wards of all government hospitals in the province, out of which, 2,783 beds were vacant. He said that the health department had arranged 789 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government, of which 313 ventilators were under use while 476 were unoccupied. Around 284 ventilators were reserved in Lahore hospitals, of which 129 were occupied and 155 ventilators were vacant, Nabeel Awan concluded.