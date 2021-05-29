Ex-policemen jailed for planting drugs on Russian journalist

MOSCOW: A Moscow court on Friday sentenced five former police officers to lengthy prison terms for planting drugs on an investigative journalist, in a case supporters called a rare admission of wrong-doing from Russian law enforcement.

The arrest of prominent investigative reporter Ivan Golunov in June 2019 on trumped-up drug charges that could have landed him in prison for up to 20 years sparked an outcry with activists and Kremlin critics demanding for his release. Golunov, 38, was released days later and the charges were dropped after an unprecedented campaign in his support.