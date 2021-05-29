US calls on Myanmar to free detained American journalist

WASHINGTON: The United States on Friday called on Myanmar´s military regime to release the American editor of a news outlet based in the coup-hit country who was detained earlier this week as he attempted to board a flight. "We are deeply concerned over the detention of US citizen Daniel Fenster, who was working as a journalist, in Burma," a State Department spokesperson said in a statement.

"We have pressed the military regime to release him immediately and will continue to do so until he is allowed to return home safely to his family." Fenster, the managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, was detained on Monday at the international airport in Yangon, Myanmar´s main city, his outlet said on Twitter.