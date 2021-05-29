close
Sat May 29, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
May 29, 2021

Australia slams ‘arbitrary detention’ of academic in China

World

AFP
May 29, 2021

SYDNEY: Australia’s foreign minister hit out at the "arbitrary detention" of academic and writer Yang Jun on Friday after a verdict in his closed espionage trial was deferred by a Beijing court.

The trial for the Chinese-born Australian, who also goes by his pen name Yang Hengjun, began Thursday, but the court decided to delay a verdict and a sentence, Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a statement.

"Given our enduring concerns about this case, including the lack of detail as to the charges and the investigation made available to Dr Yang and to Australia, we consider this to be an instance of arbitrary detention of an Australian citizen," Payne said.

Latest News

More From World