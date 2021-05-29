Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NABLUS, Palestinian Territories: Israeli forces on Friday shot dead a Palestinian man during clashes in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.
Zakaria Hamayel, 28, was struck by a bullet to the chest in the village of Beita, south of Nablus, during a protest against Israeli settlement expansion on Palestinian land, the ministry said.
The Israeli army did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment. During the anti-settlement demonstration, some Palestinian protesters threw stones at Israeli soldiers, an AFP journalist said. On Tuesday, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man during a raid in the Al-Amari refugee camp near Ramallah.