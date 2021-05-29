close
Sat May 29, 2021
AFP
May 29, 2021

Lithuania expels two diplomats

VILNIUS: Lithuania’s foreign ministry on Friday said it was expelling two Belarusian diplomats for "activities incompatible with the status of a diplomat".

"Two BY intelligence officers working under the diplomatic cover were asked to leave Lithuania. No thank you and goodbye," Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis added on Twitter.

The ministry statement said a representative of the Belarusian embassy was summoned to receive a protest "against the continuing repressions of Belarusian civil society and the independent media". Landsbergis said the move was also in solidarity with Lithuania’s Baltic neighbour Latvia which saw its entire embassy staff expelled from Belarus.

