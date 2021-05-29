Indian YouTuber arrested over flying dog

NEW DELHI: An Indian YouTuber with more than four million subscribers has insisted he loves his pet dog after he was arrested for letting it float into the air tied to balloons and posting the video on his channel.

"Whoever is angry with me, I apologise with folded hands. I understand this was a big mistake," Gaurav Sharma said in a new video after being released from custody late on Thursday. But he added that the viral clip of Dollar rising skywards attached to a mass of multicoloured balloons gave the wrong impression about his feelings for his pooch.