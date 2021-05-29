close
Sat May 29, 2021
AFP
May 29, 2021

Croatia agrees $1.2 billion France jets deal

World

AFP
May 29, 2021

ZAGREB: Croatia has agreed to buy a batch of used fighter jets from France, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Friday, in a deal worth one billion euros ($1.2 billion).

The twelve Rafale planes will replace Croatia’s Russian-made MiGs in the country’s biggest arms purchase since its 1990s war of independence from Yugoslavia. The EU member chose France’s package over bids from Israel, Sweden and the United States and expects to get the first six planes by 2024.

Plenkovic told a cabinet session the French offer to supply the planes for 999 million euros was the best deal. "For the most favourable price, Croatia gets the best rated and best equipped plane," the prime minister said.

