Sat May 29, 2021
Erdogan inaugurates mosque

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inaugurated the first mosque in Istanbul’s popular Taksim Square on Friday, eight years to the day after protests began there that shook his government. The mosque is Erdogan’s mark on the square, the most famous area in Turkey’s economic capital, and a fulfilment of a 30-year-old dream. The opening was met with enthusiasm, with several thousand people praying outside in the square because the mosque filled so quickly, an AFP correspondent said.

