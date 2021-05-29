Delhi announces easing of lockdown

NEW DELHI: Indian authorities on Friday announced a tentative easing of the lockdown in the capital New Delhi as coronavirus infections fall in major cities after weeks of restrictions.

Rural areas of the country are now seeing the brunt of a surge in cases that has overwhelmed the health care system and killed at least 160,000 people since the start of March. Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi’s chief minister, said that from Monday construction work and factories can resume, "keeping the poorest section of our society, the labourers and daily wage workers, in mind".

"We are starting the process of reopening very, very slowly. We will reassess it after a week based on experts and people’s opinions," he said. Daily infections reported across India have more than halved from more than 400,000 earlier this month, according to official statistics.

Deaths per day have also fallen but by much less, with 3,660 reported on Friday in the previous 24 hours. This is widely seen as a major underestimate. Delhi reported on Friday about 1,100 new infections, down from about 25,000 daily cases when the lockdown was announced six weeks earlier. Even as he announced reopening from Monday, Kejriwal urged people of Delhi to "not step out of your homes unnecessarily".