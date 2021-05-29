Resolution for Palestine

There has been a historic moment at the UN, with the Human Rights Council of the body, deciding to open an open-ended probe into systematic violations of human rights in the Gaza Strip and other parts of Occupied Palestine. The draft for the inquiry laying down its scope and direction was done by Pakistan on behalf of the OIC. Out of the 47 members of the Human Rights Council at the UN, 24 agreed to it, and the probe as such, is going ahead.

The measure is an extremely important one, at least symbolically speaking, for the Palestinians. It indicates that there is international concern about their situation and the treatment they have received at the hands of the more powerful nation of Israel. An 11-day situation of Israeli violence in the region led to the death of at least 264 Palestinians, including 36 children, and 12 Israelis, including one child. The situation, however, has been disturbing for years. The Israeli atrocities against Palestinians have gone unnoticed and virtually undocumented by the world, primarily because the US has consistently vetoed any attempts to stop Israel from carrying out its policy of mass killings. This can change only if there is international effort, brought about through the will of nations.

The first step has been taken. We must now hope that the probe, unlike so many others conducted by the UN in the past, will result in findings which are definite and which order relief for the Palestinian people against the killings and violence that they have consistently faced for decades. The encroachment into land allocated to the Palestinians literally means they have less and less space to live. In one way or the other, peace and an end to the violence against Palestinians has to be created. While the international inquiry is the first step, the nations that push it through must make sure it ends with definite results and a situation that can enable the people of Palestine to live a better life, one in which their ten-year-olds are not hauled off by Israeli soldiers. And so they can essentially gain something that they can call a true homeland which they govern and where they can live in peace and without the constant threat of violent attack.