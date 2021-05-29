A majority of people think that getting the Covid-19 vaccine is a useless thing. It is important to educate people about the importance of vaccines. These vaccines will help us fight against the deadly virus and will play a major role in controlling the spread of the virus.

It is the responsibility of the government to encourage and convince people to get vaccinated.

Imran A Sattar

Kech

*****

Many people in our country believe in conspiracy theories that discourage people from getting vaccinated. Stories that people are sharing on social media are not factually correct. Also, there is no evidence to back up the claims made by various personalities about the vaccine. Because of these rumours, many people aren’t getting vaccinated.

The government needs to pay attention to this issue. The authorities should launch awareness campaigns to educate people about the dangers of believing in baseless theories.

Gulsameen Hassan

Turbat