Sat May 29, 2021
May 29, 2021

Honour killings

Newspost

 
We live in a society where honour killings are quite common. Parents kill their daughters to protect their ‘honour’. When will this practice stop? Even if a girl is harassed, she is the one to be blamed. In our society, all restrictions are imposed mostly on girls. It is shocking that in our society no girl – from a toddler to an adult – is safe. If we don’t want our society to become unsafe for our future generation, we need to come up with a concrete plan to deal with this issue.

Maria Jamshed

Karachi

