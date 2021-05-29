tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
We live in a society where honour killings are quite common. Parents kill their daughters to protect their ‘honour’. When will this practice stop? Even if a girl is harassed, she is the one to be blamed. In our society, all restrictions are imposed mostly on girls. It is shocking that in our society no girl – from a toddler to an adult – is safe. If we don’t want our society to become unsafe for our future generation, we need to come up with a concrete plan to deal with this issue.
Maria Jamshed
Karachi