Electric vehicles to reduce toxic emissions: Aslam

Islamabad : A meeting of the Inter-Ministerial Oversight Committee on Electric Vehicles was held at the Climate Change Ministry.

Malik Amin Aslam, special assistant to the prime minister for climate change, said according to an estimate, the share of transport in the emission of toxic gases in Pakistan was 40 per cent.

He said the use of electric vehicles would significantly help reduce such emissions.

The PM's aide said the government was committed to making the people's access to the cheapest transport easy.

"The eco-friendly transport system will help the country deal with climate change threats effectively," he said, asking the relevant agencies to cooperate with each other for the purpose.

He said provision of eco-friendly transport should be made possible at all levels and all obstacles and problems related to electric vehicles should be addressed.

Representatives of the Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Communications, Federal Board of Revenue, Provincial Transport Authorities, Provincial Department of Planning and Development, National Energy Efficiency and Ministry of Science and Technology attended the meeting.

They discussed issues related to excise and taxation in transport registration and consultation on rules and regulations relaxation.

The matters related to registration fee also came under consideration.

The participants were told that in the first phase of electric vehicle policy, work was being done on the provision of two- and three-wheeler transport facilities to the citizens.

Also, by 2030, the target was to move 30 per cent of new vehicles and 50 per cent of old vehicles to electric fuel.