Poet’s death condoled

Islamabad: Pakistan Academy of Letter (PAL) Chairman Dr. Yusaf Khushk on Friday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of renowned scholar and Sufi poet Sheikh Ghulam Hussain Sahar.

In a condolence message, the chairman said he was a unique poet of the 21st century. He wrote poetry in different languages including Balti, Urdu, Persian, and Arabic.

He prayed the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to his family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.