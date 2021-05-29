Cameras to be installed on Margallas

Islamabad: The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board has planned to install cameras and increase patrolling in the Margalla Hills National Park to prevent fires.

Come the summer season, the park, which is spread over 12,000 hectares, witnesses fires.

In the last few weeks, fire broke out twice destroying trees and bushes on a large scale. The authorities insist some visitors threw burning cigarettes on dried bushes and thus, causing fires.

Now, Rina S Khan of the IWMB said in a tweet that the board's fire staff, with limited resources, risked their lives along with CDA staff to control fires in Margalla Hills.

"We are investigating the cause of fires," she said.

The IWMB head said cameras would be installed on Margallas and patrolling would be increased in near future to prevent fires.

Meanwhile, the board warned hikers and tourists against going to the Margalla Hills National Park, where the fire incidents were reported, saying low oxygen level can cause health issues.