CDA dismisses officers from service over corruption

Islamabad : Taking strict disciplinary actions, Capital Development Authority (CDA) has removed a number of officials from service on charges of submitting bogus educational certificates and misconduct.

Following inquiry reports, the management has dismissed an officer of BPS-18 after corruption charges were proved against him while eleven other officers were also dismissed for submitting bogus and un-verified educational certificates.

An official of CDA on Friday said that the management has also stopped promotion of employees to the next scale till verification of their credentials and educational certificates.

The official said that orders have also been issued to demote 15 officers and stop their increments as imposition of minor penalties on charges of irregularities and showing negligence to duty.

Some other officers have also been found guilty of corruption and misconduct. Those penalized include three officers of BPS-18, four officers of BPS-17, eight officers of BPS-16, three employees of BPS-14, eight employees of BPS-11, two employees of BPS-9 and one employees each of BPS-7 and BPS-5 " Disciplinary action against inefficient and corrupt officials is still in progress and zero tolerance will be shown to them by the authority," the official said.