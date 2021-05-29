British rower Imogen Grant shuts out Olympic fears

LONDON: British rower Imogen Grant says she is ignoring the swirling uncertainty over the Tokyo Olympics, describing the atmosphere within the camp as “electric” two months from the start of the Games.

Grant won silver in the lightweight women’s double sculls with partner Emily Craig as Britain topped the medals table at the European Rowing Championships in Italy in April.

The pair went one better at last week’s World Rowing Cup event in the Swiss city of Lucerne, taking gold.

“I think we’re improving each time we race and we’ve done a really good job making the most of the opportunities for racing this year, given that there weren’t that many of them,” said the University of Cambridge medical student.