Chameera, Perera guide SL to consolation win

DHAKA: Fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera took five wickets as Sri Lanka thrashed Bangladesh by 97 runs to clinch a consolation victory in the third one-day international on Friday.

Skipper Kusal Perera hit 120 to guide Sri Lanka to 286-6, a total they defended by bowling out Bangladesh for 189 in 42.3 overs in Dhaka. The hosts won the series 2-1.

Mahmudullah Riyad top-scored with 53 runs while Mosaddek Hossain made 51. Sri Lanka’s Chameera returned career-best ODI figures of 5-16 from his nine overs.

Chameera’s maiden five-wicket haul complemented his captain’s sixth ODI hundred. It is Sri Lanka’s first points in the ICC ODI Super League; also a much-needed win for the new-look side even though Bangladesh took the series.

After Perera’s 120 hauled Sri Lanka to 286 for 6 in 50 overs, Chameera’s three early strikes rocked Bangladesh. He later returned to take out two lower-order wickets to complete his five-for. But when he removed Mohammad Naim with his first ball, he had taken a wicket in his first over in all three ODIs of this series. In his following over, the fourth of the innings, Ramesh Mendis timed his leap to take Shakib Al Hasan’s catch at square-leg. Bangladesh were reduced to 9 for 2.

Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim couldn’t arrest the slide either. Iqbal was out to a contentious caught behind decision as he was given out attempting a dab outside off to the wicketkeeper. Upon review, it looked a tight call with the bat hitting the ground at the time of the ball passing close to the bat. Iqbal, understandably, walked off disappointed.

After Chameera’s three-wicket burst in his first spell, Rahim and Mosaddek Hossain attempted a rebuild by adding 56 for the fourth wicket, before Rahim became Ramesh Mendis’s first ODI wicket when he hold out to long-on for a 56-ball 28. After that, the innings simply meandered, with Mosaddek fighting to make a half-century before falling to a reverse sweep.

Mahmudullah too hung around to make 53, but damage had been done at the top.

Earlier, Bangladesh paid the price for dropping Perera thrice, as he went on to hold the innings together. Shakib Al Hasan was the unlucky bowler on two of those occasions, which meant his wait to become Bangladesh’s leading wicket-taker in ODIs is set to continue.

First, Mustafizur Rahman couldn’t hold on to a reverse sweep off Shakib Al Hasan at point on 66 . Then, Afif Hossain dropped him running back from mid-on on 79, Shakib the unlucky bowler again. Then On 99, Mahmudullah dropped him at mid-off. He got to his hundred, his third against Bangladesh, off the next delivery.

Perera struck eleven fours, only two of which were his signature cover-driven boundaries. The majority of his fours came square on the legside, as he hit six fours between square leg and fine leg, while his only six was a mow over midwicket.

Score Board

Sri Lanka won toss

Sri Lanka

Danushka Gunathilaka b Taskin 39

Kusal Perera c Mahmudullah b Shoriful 120

Pathum Nissanka c Rahim b Taskin 0

Kusal Mendis c Tamim b Taskin 22

Dhananjaya de Silva not out 55

Niroshan Dickwella run out 7

Wanindu Hasaranga c Mehidy b Taskin 18

Ramesh Mendis not out 8

Extras (lb 9, w7, nb1) 17

Total (6 wickets; 50 overs) 286

Fall: 1-82 (Gunathilaka), 2-82 (Nissanka), 3-151 (Mendis), 4-216 (Perera), 5-231 (Dickwella), 6-266 (Hasaranga)

Did not bat: Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera

Bowling: Shoriful 8-0-56-1 (w1, nb1), Mehidy 10-0-48-0 (w1), Mosaddek 3-0-32-0, Taskin 9-0-46-4 (w3), Mustafizur 10-0-47-0 (w2), Shakib 10-0-48-0

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal c Dickwella b Chameera 17

Naim c Mendis b Chameera 1

Shakib c Mendis b Chameera 4

Mushfiqur c de Silva b Mendis 28

Mosaddek c Fernando b Mendis 51

Mahmudullah c Dickwella b Fernando 53

Afif c Chameera b Wanindu 16

Mehidy c Gunathilaka b Chameera 0

Taskin Ahmed b Chameera 0

Shoriful Islam c Dickwella b Hasaranga 8

Mustafizur Rahman not out 0

Extras (b4, lb1, w6) 11

Total (all out; 42.3 overs) 189

Fall: 1-2 (Naim), 2-9 (Shakib Al Hasan), 3-28 (Tamim) 4-84 (Mushfiqur), 5-125 (Mosaddek), 6-158 (Afif Hossain), 7-162 (Mehidy), 8-162 (Taskin), 9-181 (Shoriful), 10-189 (Mahmudullah)

Bowling: De Silva 4-0-14-0 (w1), Chameera 9-1-16-5, Fernando 6.3-0-33-1, Karunaratne 6-0-34-0 (w2), Hasaranga 10-0-47-2, Mendis 7-0-40-2 (w3)

Result: Sri Lanka won by 97 runs

Man of the Match: D Chameera (SL)

Umpires: Sharfuddoula Saikat (BAN), Tanvir Ahmed (BAN)