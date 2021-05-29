Ju jitsu players honoured

LAHORE: It is a matter of pride for young athletes to win international honours for the country, said Administrator Karachi Laiq Ahmed while addressing a reception in honour of medal-winning athletes Isra Wasim and Kainat Arif.

“In modern sports like Ju-Jitsu, Pakistani women athletes have won gold medals at the international level and made the country proud. With guidance of young talent, further progress can be made in the field of sports,” he said.

Laiq also presented shields to Pakistani athletes Isra Waseem and Kainat Arif who won gold medals in the World Championship.

The participants were informed that 373 teams from 31 countries participated in this global tournament and competitions were held in different categories in which decisions were made on the basis of points. In the final, Pakistani athletes competed against world champions Austria in which Pakistani athletes performed well and won gold medals.

Tariq Ali, Associate General Secretary, Pakistan Ju-Jitsu Federation, Zulfiqar Ali, Vice President, KJJA, Khalid Khan, Senior Director Coordination, KMC, Mansoor Qazi, Senior Director Sports Culture and Recreation, Ali Hassan Sajid, Senior Director Media Management and others were present on the occasion.