PSB surrenders unutilised Rs440m to govt

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has surrendered a whopping amount of Rs440 million to the Finance Division, ahead of the financial year’s culmination, triggering the fears that some result-producing sports federations may not be given their due share of grants for the year.

‘The News’ has learnt from well-placed sources that bulk of the surrendered amount was meant for the assistance to sports federations. The amount comes under the non-development head, usually meant for the renovation and extending grants to the federations.

Even at the end of the financial year, there were hardly any plans of the PSB to release annual grants to the deserving federations. On the insistence of a few well-versed former officials of the PSB including former deputy director general (Technical) Azam Dar, the PSB released grants to some federations, hours before the end of financial year in June 2020.

This time around a heavy amount has already been surrendered to the Finance Division, meaning that majority of the federations may not get their due share yet again.

At a time when our neighbouring country India keeps on increasing federations’ budget with each passing year, here the federations are facing step-motherly treatment from the PSB.

The budget allocation for the Ministry of Sports in India has jumped manifold since 2016 and the ‘Khelo India Program’ seems to have benefitted the most. The Indian government’s initiative, which until 2017 did not seem to draw much interest from the Centre, saw a whopping jump allocation between 2016 and 2020. The allocation for India’s flagship sports programme jumped to INR890.92 crore in 2020 budget from INR97.52 crore in 2016.

Budget allocations for other authorities, such as the Sports Authority of India (SAI), and the National Sports Federations (NSFs) were up marginally, but not as exponential as Khelo India.

Over the past five years, SAI saw a marginal rise of over INR92 crore in its budget allocation. In 2020-21, SAI was allocated INR500 crore, compared to INR407.96 crore in 2015-16.

The allocation for sports federations stands at INR360 crore. Despite the fact that multi-national companies in India get tax exemption on sports sponsorship, every multinational company gleefully extends a helping hand to the athletes and sports federations in India.

However, in Pakistan, the sports federations have not been able to get the required assistance from the government or private sector, meaning that majority of the federations channelizes their own sources to keep domestic activities alive and honour international commitments. Some leading federations including tennis, squash, karate, shooting, taekwondo, wrestling, weightlifting, boxing, snooker have to spend millions of rupees to stay at par with the international and national requirements.

When contacted, PSB Director General Col (r) Asif Zaman said that Rs440 million have been surrendered.

“Yes, we have surrendered the amount to the government exchequer as I am new to the post and I don’t want any hasty decisions in awarding renovation work.”

When asked whether the recognised federations will get their grants this time around, he said he was working on that.

“We still have some amount left with us and we are to hold a meeting in the coming days. We will look into what the best we can do for the federations.”

A well-placed source told ‘The News’ that on Friday evening a meeting was convened where the concerned finance department in the PSB was asked how much amount is left in the non-development fund after surrendering the amount and how many federations can be helped out.