Most of Pak Olympic contingent vaccinated: POA

KARACHI: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) on Friday said that the majority of the members of the Pakistan contingent for the Tokyo Olympics have been vaccinated.

“As confirmed by respective national federations and concerned individuals, a maximum number of participants of the Pakistan contingent have already been vaccinated and some are in the process of a second dose which hopefully will be completed by the middle of June,” the POA said..

“NOC Pakistan is in close contact with the national federations and participants of the Pakistan contingent and will ensure that all the participants are fully vaccinated before travelling,” the NOC added.

“The POA has already completed the process of online accreditation for athletes and coaches and officials of athletics, equestrian and shooting. The athletes of these sports have already qualified for Tokyo Olympics. The female athlete belonging to athletics having the universality place will attend these Games,” POA said.

The POA said that after consulting with the Pakistan Swimming Federation it had also requested FINA for the universality place in swimming for one male and one female athlete for Pakistan and was awaiting the announcement of FINA, which is to be made by July 1.