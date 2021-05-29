Pak players in UAE undergo two Covid-19 tests

ISLAMABAD: Two Covid-19 tests have been conducted so far on the cricketers and officials who have already reached Abu Dhabi for the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) VI.

A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official has told ‘The News’ that the first test was conducted after their landing at the Abu Dhabi Airport Thursday while the second test was conducted on Friday morning.

“We have been told that only the players and officials turning positive will be intimated about test report. Till the time all tests stand negative as there was no intimation,” the official said.

He added that all the members who boarded the PIA flight on Thursday were going through quarantine at their respective rooms at two different locations.

“We are being looked after well and were given a resounding welcome upon arrival here,” he said.

Meanwhile, the official was also awaiting arrival of all others from Lahore, Karachi, South Africa and India.

“After the arrival of remaining players we would be in a position to know as when the PSL matches would be given thumbs up. Till the time all the players reach here, the PCB will not release the much-awaited schedule,” he said.