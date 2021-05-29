Global T20 stars excited to be part of PSL

KARACHI: Despite several hurdles that the HBL Pakistan Super League 6 had to face, the most sought-after T20 cricketers continue to gather in the United Arab Emirates capital.

They are eager to get on the field to showcase their exceptional skills and talents and win the hearts of the millions of fans who will be watching the games with their friends and families on the television screens.

The HBL PSL 6 lived up to its promise with top-quality cricket and riveting battles at Karachi’s National Stadium and the six teams’ line-ups suggest that trend to continue at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium. For the UAE-leg, the league has attracted some names who are renowned for their extraordinary repertoire, which makes them global T20 superstars.

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell and wicketkeeper-batsman Johnson Charles will be making their returns to the HBL PSL, while their fellow West Indies fast bowler Fidel Edwards, New Zealand opener Martin Guptill, Australia top-order batsman Usman Khawaja and all-rounder James Faulkner will be marking their HBL PSL debuts.

Quetta Gladiators Andre Russel is keen to join his brigade under Sarfraz Ahmad. “I still have very fond memories of my first PSL tournament with Islamabad United,” he said. “I am really looking forward to join my new teammates at Quetta Gladiators. I have no doubts that the Purple Force will turn the tide and make its fans proud,” he added.

Multan Sultans Johnson Charles said that the PSL would help players prepare well for the T20 World Cup.

“The PSL serves another opportunity to the players to enhance their skillset with its intricacies,” he said. “The fielding standards are excellent and the local Pakistan bowlers really challenge a batsman’s abilities,” he added.

“In the year when the players are gearing up for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, this league provides a perfect platform for preparation as I look forward to delivering my absolute best for Multan Sultans – a franchise I have represented in the past – under Mohammad Rizwan who has been one of the most outstanding players in recent months,” he said.

Peshawar Zalmi’s Fidel Edwards cannot wait to join his side. “I have heard some excellent things about this tournament and I am eager to join Peshawar Zalmi,” he said. “I look forward to making a big contribution for my captain Wahab Riaz,” he said.

Lahore Qalandars James Faulkner has been impressed by the standard of the Pakistan’s T20 blast. “I am looking forward to my first appearance in PSL,” he said. “Lahore Qalandars have a formidable squad with some outstanding Pakistan talent like Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

“I am really looking forward to rub shoulders with them, learn from them,” he said.

Martin Guptill of Karachi Kings is excited to make his PSL debut. “I am looking forward to taking the field for the defending champions Karachi Kings,” he said.

“I am really looking forward to batting with Babar Azam. My aim would be to provide a great start for the side along with him and Sharjeel. We have a solid squad with the likes of Mohammad Amir spearheading our attack, I really feel we can create history by becoming the first team to successfully defend the PSL title,” he added.

Islamabad United Usman Khawaja said is looking forward to play the team which belongs to his birth place. “That the HBL PSL 6 is continuing despite the hurdles and challenges it had to face recently is excellent news for fans and players alike,” he said.

“I am excited to be a part of this league, happy to represent my city of birth and look forward to playing my part in the success of this league,” he added.