Ashfaq calls PFF meeting

LAHORE: President Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Ashfaq Hussain Shah has called the Executive Committee meeting of the PFF in accordance with Article 33, Clause II of the PFF Constitution on Saturday (today) at 1 pm at Football House, Lahore.

An official of the PFF Sardar Naveed Haider said that as par agenda, the Chairman, Deputy Chairman and members of the Standing Committees of PFF would be appointed in the meeting.

The Executive Committee will approve the budget for April-December 2021 and next football activities.

The decisions of the Executive Committee meeting on March 26, 2021, will also be ratified in the meeting.

Important decisions will be taken in the meeting for holding of PFF elections from 2022 to 2026.