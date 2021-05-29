POA completes online accreditation for Tokyo Olympics

LAHORE: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has completed the process of online accreditation for athletes and officials for Tokyo Olympics.

So far three shooters and a javelin thrower have qualified for the Games, but some others are also in the run, including Australia-based equestrian Usman Khan.

POA secretary Khalid Mood informed ‘The News’ that POA, in consultation with the Pakistan Swimming Federation, has requested FINA for universality places in swimming for one male and a female athlete for Pakistan.

He further stated that POA has also completed the online accreditation for athletes and officials of badminton, judo, gymnastics, karate, taekwondo, weightlifting and wrestling who could get invitation places from the Olympic Games Tripartite Commission. Taekwondo and wrestling qualification rounds have been completed. Athletes of both these sports performed well but failed to make their place in the round.

He said POA was is in close contact with the participants of the Pakistan contingent and would ensure that all of them were fully vaccinated before travelling to Japan.