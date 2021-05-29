Direct listing of firms approved

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), in coordination with the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), has approved the framework for the direct listing of companies at the stock exchange, a statement said on Friday.

Direct listing, unlike conventional offerings, is a process; whereby a company can get listed on the stock exchange by selling existing shares to accredited investors, existing shareholders and, a specific category of investors, without the mandatory appointment of intermediaries, it added.

The framework, finalised after thorough public and stakeholder consultation, will be part of the regulatory framework of PSX, ie, the PSX Rule Book.

This new initiative will further simplify the listing of companies on the stock exchange. Any public limited company having a minimum paid-up capital of Rs200 million and audited accounts for two preceding years, can apply for the listing at the exchange through this method, the statement said.

The companies would be required to ensure post-listing compliance, as applicable for listed companies.

The SECP is continually striving to develop a vibrant, fair and efficient regulatory framework in Pakistan, designed to foster the growth of capital markets, promote healthy competition and ensure investor protection, it added.