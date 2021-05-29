Rupee recovers

KARACHI: The rupee recouped some losses to close higher on Friday because of easing import payment pressure, while the launch of Pakistan’s first green bond in the international markets also lifted the sentiment, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 154.43 against the dollar, 0.27 percent stronger from the previous closing of 154.84. In the open market, the rupee ended at 154.80 against the greenback. It finished at 154.90 on Thursday.

Dealers said the local unit gained ground after posting losses for almost two weeks due to subdued demand for the US currency from importers.

“There were no significant payment flows today. Importers and the firms have covered their payments,” a foreign exchange dealer said.

“The rupee strengthened after the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) successfully raised $500 million from the international markets at 7.5 percent. This news boosted trader sentiment.”

WAPDA had received a ‘B-’ or ‘Stable’ rating from credit rating agencies, including Fitch and Standard & Poor’s (S&P) in March 2020.

The rupee is expected to remain steady in the coming sessions, owing to the sluggish demand for import payments and healthy inflows, dealers said.