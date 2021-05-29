Stocks march past 47,000 points on economic bets

Stocks on Friday closed above 47,000 points on improved growth prospects, overwhelming response to Wapda’s green bond, and hopes of dovish monetary stance, dealers said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) KSE-100 shares index gained 0.72 percent or 335.54 points to close at 47,126.29 points.

Topline Securities in its daily market review said the positivity could be attributed to State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, where investors expected central bank to keep the interest rate unchanged at 7.0 percent.

Major support came from Systems Limited, Pakistan Petroleum Limited, Bank Al Habib, Oil and Gas Development Company, and Habib Bank Ltd, which cumulatively contributed 228 points to the index.

As many as 414 scrips were active of which 239 advanced, 160 declined, and 15 ended neutral.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed bullish amid record trades on positive sentiments after government announced a new target of 5.0 percent growth in FY22 and PSDP proposal at 900 billion in federal budget FY22.

“Oversubscription of Wapda Eurobond issue of $500 million, over 20 percent large-scale manufacturing growth in April 2021, Moody’s upbeat review of economic growth potential this week, and surging global crude oil underpinned the rally at the stock market.

KSE-30 Shares Index also gained 0.85 percent or 162 points to close at 19,299.48 points.

Arif Habib Corp in a note said market showed consistent performance with a further increase of 456 points.

E&P (exploration and production), oil and gas marketing companies, banks, and fertiliser sector stocks performed well even after major selloff in energy stocks a day earlier in MSCI rebalancing, the brokerage said.

It said cement and steel stocks didn’t contribute much to the index.

Macro news flow on Pakistan’s green bond as well as improved real GDP estimates helped lift sentiment further supplemented by uptick in international crude oil prices, the Arif Habib Corp report said.

At its meeting on May 28, 2021, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to maintain the policy rate at 7.0 percent.

Market players were not expecting a change in the policy rate as the SBP had repeatedly dropped clues in previous monetary policy statements (January and March) of the likelihood of a holding the rate at the current level of 7 percent given the Covid-19 pandemic devastation.

“Looking ahead, in the absence of unforeseen circumstances, the MPC expects monetary policy to remain accommodative in the near term, and any adjustments in the policy rate to be measured and gradual to achieve mildly positive real interest rates over time,” the MPC noted in its statement.

Going forward, analysts expect the market to remain positive in line with the upcoming budget incentives and strengthening fundamentals.

Emerging as the best gainers of the day Unilever Foods put on Rs374 to close at Rs15,990/share and Island Textile secured Rs167.3 to close at Rs2,398.30/share.

Rafhan Maize lost Rs50 to close at Rs9,300/share and Colgate Palmolive shed Rs45 to end at Rs2,805/share to end the day with worst losses.

Worldcall Telecom led volumes for the third consecutive day with 381.39 million shares, trailed by Silk Bank with a turnover of 56.3 million shares, and Byco Petroleum that saw its 38.75 million shares changing hands on Friday.