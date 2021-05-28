Hundreds of journalists in India succumb to COVID

NEW DELHI: Journalists have paid a heavy price while doing their jobs covering the pandemic in India. But the federal government has yet to recognise them as frontline workers, foreign media reported on Thursday.

Not recognising journalists as frontline workers meant that they were not given priority in the vaccination programme in many states For journalists covering the coronavirus health crisis in India, the past year has been a horrific time, with over 230 of them succumbing to the disease, which they contracted while documenting what's happening across the country.