SC to hear plea of Aziz Siddiqui on 31st

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will take up next week the petition of sacked judge of Islamabad High Court Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui challenging the notification of the President terminating his service.

A five-member larger bench headed by Justice Umer Ata Bandial will hear the petition on May 31. Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui had filed an application in the Supreme Court on April 28, requesting for fixing his case at the earliest, as he was going to retire on June 30. He had submitted that since his removal from office he had not been employed for gain, adding that he like millions of other citizens had been guaranteed fundamental rights. Justice Siddiqui had challenged before the apex court the decision of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), recommending his removal from his post for misconduct as well as a notification of the government issued on Oct 11, 2018, terminating his service.