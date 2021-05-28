close
Fri May 28, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 28, 2021

SC to hear plea of Aziz Siddiqui on 31st

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 28, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will take up next week the petition of sacked judge of Islamabad High Court Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui challenging the notification of the President terminating his service.

A five-member larger bench headed by Justice Umer Ata Bandial will hear the petition on May 31. Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui had filed an application in the Supreme Court on April 28, requesting for fixing his case at the earliest, as he was going to retire on June 30. He had submitted that since his removal from office he had not been employed for gain, adding that he like millions of other citizens had been guaranteed fundamental rights. Justice Siddiqui had challenged before the apex court the decision of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), recommending his removal from his post for misconduct as well as a notification of the government issued on Oct 11, 2018, terminating his service.

Latest News

More From Pakistan