JJCs yet to be formed

LAHORE: Juvenile Justice Committees have not been formed because of not receiving members’ lists from the district judiciary in 19 districts of Punjab.

According to documents, despite repeated requests, the names of JJCs members have not been received from the district judiciary of Lahore, Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, Chakwal, Chiniot, Hafizabad, Jhang, Layyah, Mandi Bahauddin, Mianwali, Muzaffargarh, Nankana Sahib, Pakpattan, Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur, Rawalpindi, Khushab, Sialkot and Toba Tek Singh.