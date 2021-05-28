close
Fri May 28, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AM
Asif Mehmood
May 28, 2021

JJCs yet to be formed

National

AM
Asif Mehmood
May 28, 2021

LAHORE: Juvenile Justice Committees have not been formed because of not receiving members’ lists from the district judiciary in 19 districts of Punjab.

According to documents, despite repeated requests, the names of JJCs members have not been received from the district judiciary of Lahore, Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, Chakwal, Chiniot, Hafizabad, Jhang, Layyah, Mandi Bahauddin, Mianwali, Muzaffargarh, Nankana Sahib, Pakpattan, Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur, Rawalpindi, Khushab, Sialkot and Toba Tek Singh.

Latest News

More From Pakistan