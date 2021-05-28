PML-N won’t let govt approve anti-people budget: Shehbaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif Thursday warned that his party would not let the government approve an anti-people budget from the National Assembly.

According to a party statement, he issued important instructions to the party's Economic Advisory Council regarding the budget session. He said that they would resist approval of the anti-people budget.

He ordered for organising a pre-budget seminar, so that people could know the real state of the economy. It was important to tell the public how the economic realities were being manipulated and falsified, he added. He said that economists would tell the nation the reality of the economy in a pre-budget seminar, adding that the country had already lost billions of rupees due to wrong statistics of wheat. The people were paying the price of government’s economic manipulation every day, he added. Separately, he congratulated the nation on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbir (May 28), the day when the country conducted nuclear tests. He said after becoming the seventh global nuclear power, Nawaz Sharif started his journey to make the country an economic power. “If the economic momentum had continued, Pakistan would have changed,” he said.

In a message, he directed his party to celebrate Youm-e-Takbir with national spirit across the country. He said that 23 years ago, Nawaz Sharif while representing the nation, declared that “we do not accept slavery. Nawaz Sharif's courage, bravery and guarding of national interests, was an unforgettable chapter of the country’s history, he added. Shehbaz said all individuals and institutions serving Pakistan's nuclear capability deserve tribute. Meanwhile, PML-N Vice President and Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz said despite international pressure, Nawaz Sharif conducted nuclear blasts. He said Nawaz Sharif made the country’s defence invincible 23 years ago, and now no enemy had the courage to look at Pakistan with an evil eye. In a statement issued here, he said the PML-N had the honour of making the country the first nuclear power of the Muslim world. He said Nawaz Sharif also gave Pakistan great projects like Motorway and CPEC. He said the PML-N government had eradicated terrorism through all-out measures and brought the country out of darkness.