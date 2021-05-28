52 Kanals of citizens’ land got vacated from mafia

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Land Grabbing Committee has taken effective action against land grabbers during the last three and a half months and got vacated 52 Kanals of citizens' land from the land mafia.

The chief commissioner and the IGP Islamabad have ensured several steps including constitution of Anti-Land Grabbing Committee comprising officials of the capital police and district administration to resolve land disputes of citizens and take effective action against the land mafia. The committee includes Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Kamran Cheema and Additional Superintendent of Police Farhat Abbas Kazmi while police and Revenue officers coordinate with the committee for timely assistance.

During the last three and a half months, the committee received 63 applications and it ordered registration of 10 FIRs while five persons were arrested and four others had to face action on false complaints. A total of 52 Kanals were vacated from land mafia while disputes on 24 complaints were settled after agreements among parties. The police were directed for prompt action on six complaints and ten complaints were termed of civil nature. The remaining nine applications are being reviewed by the committee and decisions on them would be made soon.

Additional SP Islamabad Farhat Abbas Kazmi said the anti-land grabbing response unit consists of four police officers and 16 Jawans who take immediate action after receiving complaints. He said 31influential persons had to face action under MPO while many faced imprisonment after legal action against them. He said these persons used to sell government property to citizens after preparing fake documents. As per vision of the prime minister, he said the Islamabad Police, district administration and CDA launched 27 operations against Qabza mafia during the ongoing month.