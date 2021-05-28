Tareen’s case be completed without any pressure: Shahzad

LAHORE: Jahangir Tareen’ case should be completed without any pressure, Prime minister's Aide on Accountability Shahzad Akbar conveyed this message of the prime minister to the FIA team investigating the case against Tareen.

According to FIA sources, during a visit to the FIA Lahore office on Thursday, Shahzad gave the message of the prime minister to the investigation team. FIA Director Dr Rizwan briefed Shahzad on the investigation into cases against Tareen. Shahzad told FIA officials that according to the message of the prime minister, all steps should be taken to prove the cases.

Earlier, the Jahangir Tareen group had made it clear to the party secretary general that if there is a report against Tareen, their path will be separated. The group had said: “We will not tolerate any kind of victimization.” It had sought assurances from Fawad Chaudhry and Amir Kayani that their demands would be met, saying that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had made a promise and guaranteed that all these promises would be fulfilled.