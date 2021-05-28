First batch of medical aid released to Pakistan

BEIJING: Young customs officer Ma Yanhui released first batch of medical supplies aid to Pakistan, says a report published by China Economic Net (CEN). “I came to Pamirs because of love as my husband worked here. I stay here because of love to Khunjerab Customs House,” said Ma who along with colleagues released the first batch in 2020. Khunjerab Customs House and Khunjerab Pass are in Kashgar Prefecture, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.