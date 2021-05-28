close
Fri May 28, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
I
INP
May 28, 2021

First batch of medical aid released to Pakistan

National

I
INP
May 28, 2021

BEIJING: Young customs officer Ma Yanhui released first batch of medical supplies aid to Pakistan, says a report published by China Economic Net (CEN). “I came to Pamirs because of love as my husband worked here. I stay here because of love to Khunjerab Customs House,” said Ma who along with colleagues released the first batch in 2020. Khunjerab Customs House and Khunjerab Pass are in Kashgar Prefecture, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Latest News

More From Pakistan