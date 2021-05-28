Budget draft 2021-22: Punjab likely to increase ADP by over 40pc

LAHORE: The Punjab government is likely to increase Annual Development Plan (ADP) by over 40 percent in forthcoming budget 2021-22 crossing it Rs500 billion from ongoing Rs350 billion following the federal finance minister’s consumption-based economic revival policy.

Further, to implement the PTI election agenda of South Punjab, it has also decided to allocate at least 35 percent funds under each sector which would be reserved for development schemes of South Punjab. The government has planned to allocate almost Rs175 billion ADP amount for the South Punjab uplift project. However, the utilisation of this amount will be questionable due to administrative department’s limited working capacity.

According to the official documents of the first draft prepared by the planning and development board of Punjab and presented to the chief minister, almost Rs270 billion would be allocated for ongoing development scheme, Rs138 billion for new schemes and Rs92 billion for other development projects.

According to the planning and development board and finance department officials, the government is optimistic about achieving its revenue collection targets while Punjab Revenue Authority already performed exponentially in revenue collection. As a result of the PRA performance, the government has already upward revised its revenue collection target and anticipating that it will cross Rs140 billion revenue collection mark this year. However, the Board of Revenue (BOR) and Excise and Taxation (E&T) will likely to miss the revenue collection targets but the next year with ongoing reforms, policy decisions and new taxes through finance bill they will also achieve the revenue targets.