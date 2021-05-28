COVID looms large among IIOJ&K political prisoners

SRINAGAR: Hundreds of political prisoners languishing in overcrowded jails in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) are at risk of contracting COVID-19, which has already been detected in multiple prisons. Lawyers and activists are calling for their release.

Jail data accessed by a foreign media outlet revealed that 119 inmates across 13 IIOJ&K jails have tested positive for COVID-19. A further 258 out of 4,573 prisoners in these jails are also suspected of contracting the virus, but it has yet to be confirmed.