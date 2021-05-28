Tarbela Dam water reaches dead level

ISLAMABAD: Amid the ongoing Punjab-Sindh fight on withdrawal of water from the Taunsa-Punjnad (TP) canal, the country’s biggest Tarbela reservoir on Thursday reached dead level of 1400ft in the wake of a massive dip in water flows during the last three days heralding more water shortages in the country, particularly for Sindh and Punjab, putting the Kharif crops in danger. Meanwhile, the total flows in the country’s water system alarmingly dwindled by 22.6 per cent in the last 3 days to just 1,43,900 cusecs on Thursday from 186,000 cusecs per day on May 24 with main dips in the Indus River at Tarbela by 25.82 per cent and in the Kabul River 30.85 per cent.