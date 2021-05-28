Governor’s rule not on cards: Sh Rashid

KARACHI: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Thursday made it clear that the federal government was not going to impose governor’s rule in Sindh, as Prime Minister Imran Khan didn’t want to interfere in the affairs of the province.

Speaking at a press conference here, he said false reports were being spread about imposing the governor’s rule in the province. He expressed resolve to eliminate bandits in the Katcha areas of Sindh. He said Sindh Rangers were ready to serve along the police to conduct operation against the dacoits. He said it was the prerogative of Sindh government to deploy Rangers wherever it deemed fit adding that peace was a shared responsibility of both the federal and Sindh governments. Sheikh said he would submit a report to the prime minister on the issues of Sindh. He said the prime minister would complete his five-year constitutional term, as they would make efforts to also make the next government.

He said they had better relations with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement.

He said due action would be taken against the corrupt officials in the National Database and Registration Authority in Karachi adding that some corrupt officials had already been arrested.

He said the social media had highlighted the issue of “bandits’ rule” in parts of the province. He said it had been agreed in his meeting with the chief minister that the province and the federation would work together to tackle the issue of bandits.