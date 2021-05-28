Corona takes 75 more lives in 24 hours

By News report

ISLAMABAD: The national tally of active COVID-19 cases was Thursday recorded 59,018, as 2,726 more people tested positive with 75 deaths during the 24 hours.

According to APP, out of 75 deaths, 68 patients were under treatment in various hospitals, while seven others were at their respective quarantines or at home, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of the deaths were reported from the Punjab and Sindh followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Lahore 42 percent, Multan 66 percent, Bahawalpur 38 percent and Peshawar 34 percent.

Around 502 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country, while no affected person was on the ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Around 62,706 tests were conducted countrywide on Wednesday, including 22,043 in Sindh, 24,914 in Punjab, 7,771 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,177 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,418 in Balochistan, and 476 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Around 831,744 people have recovered so far across the country making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 911,302 cases have been detected so far including the perished, the recovered and those under treatment, including AJK 19,008, Balochistan 24,823, GB 5,533, ICT 80,779, KP 131,027, Punjab 337,073 and Sindh 313,059. Around 20,540 deaths have been recorded since the eruption of the contagion.