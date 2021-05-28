Fissures in PMLN becoming visible

ISLAMABAD: Fissures in the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) over the narrative and leadership are becoming quite clear as the two groups led by Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz want to pursue their own agendas.

In Geo News programme ‘Aaj Khanzada Kay Sath’ host Shahzeb Khanzada said in his analysis on Thursday that Maryam Nawaz group wants to move forward with the narrative of Nawaz Sharif, while the group led by Shehbaz Sharif wants reconciliation and dialogue, and focus to win the 2023 general elections. It is feared that the party might face disintegration if Nawaz Sharif did not take a decision on narrative and leadership.

Shahzeb Khanzada said while quoting sources close to Shehbaz Sharif that the senior leaders want Nawaz Sharif to give free hand to Shehbaz to hold dialogue with institutions and define the limits. Sources said there is also clear division between the two groups over return of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) fold, and Shehbaz has taken exception to the rigid stance adopted by Maryam Nawaz and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in this regard.

Khanzada further said, while quoting sources, that Shehbaz Sharif wanted to go to London to have face-to-face conversation with his elder brother to convince him to take a final decision as to who would lead the party, who would be the next prime minister and what narrative would be adopted. Shehbaz wants Maryam to stop her narrative against the establishment, adopt silence and stay away from political activities. If Shehbaz Sharif gets free hand then he may hold dialogue with other opposition parties, otherwise he may leave politics.

Sources said differences between the two groups have intensified after release of Shehbaz. Supporters of Shehbaz believe that Maryam don’t understand practical politics, and Shehbaz must be allowed to lead the party and settle issues with institutions.

When contacted, Maryam Nawaz admitted that there was difference of opinion over the narrative. However, she made it clear that she is following the narrative of Nawaz Sharif which would prevail. She said she was never against talks with the institutions, but she doesn’t believe in coming to power through a deal.

PMLN leader Ahsan Iqbal told Khanzada that there was no grouping in the party, and all activists are unanimous on the leadership of Nawaz Sharif. He said the decision of Nawaz Sharif would be considered final on any issue.

Ahsan Iqbal said that political opponents were just creating storm in a teacup. He asked the interior minister to focus on law and order instead of bringing out ‘Sheen’ from ‘Noon’.

Meanwhile, PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif said in an interview with a private news channel that he can even fall at Nawaz Sharif’s feet in national interest.

He said the country cannot move forward with confrontation, and consultation is the only way forward. He said difference of opinion happens in democratic societies but one should not be enslaved by the past.

Shehbaz said a single institution cannot bring the country out of the crises, and it has to be a collective effort, and all institutions will have to work under their constitutional limits. He said COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa had said Nawaz Sharif gave him a lot of respect and never rejected any of his proposal regarding defence issues.

He said he was going to London for treatment, not for casting a spell (Jadoo Tona).

To o a question, Shehbaz said that he was in jail at the time when the PDM was formed, and he sent directions to senior party leaders from there.

He said there are 10 parties in PDM and all decisions are taken through consultation, adding that “we have to expose the government in the budget”.